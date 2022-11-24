Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Titan International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $958.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

