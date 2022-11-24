Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight acquired 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

