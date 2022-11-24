Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

GNTY stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,357.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 556,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,027.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,367 shares of company stock worth $563,839. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

