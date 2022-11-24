Martingale Asset Management L P Has $104,000 Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 17.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $326,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.