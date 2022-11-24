Martingale Asset Management L P Has $173,000 Position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Convey Health Solutions were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $83,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a P/E ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.30. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Insider Activity

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

In other news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

