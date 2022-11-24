Martingale Asset Management L P Has $245,000 Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

