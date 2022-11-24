Martingale Asset Management L P Has $266,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rambus were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.