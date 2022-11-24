Martingale Asset Management L P Has $275,000 Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on THC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

