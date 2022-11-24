Martingale Asset Management L P Has $338,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm by 54.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Gentherm by 15.3% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 92,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.