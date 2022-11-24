Martingale Asset Management L P Has $353,000 Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

