Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $195,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $55,536,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 976,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 235,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,127.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,777. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

