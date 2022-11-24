Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $317,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Innospec stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $115.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

