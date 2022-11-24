Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $319,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride Company Profile

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.