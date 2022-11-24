Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $319,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Price Performance
LRN stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.