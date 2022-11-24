Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $340,000 in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 30.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

