Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,667,000 after acquiring an additional 271,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $782,428. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

