Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HMST opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

