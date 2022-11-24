Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 71.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $364.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

