Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $251,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

