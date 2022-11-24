Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

ADPT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.