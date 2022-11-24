Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

