Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

