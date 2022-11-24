Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $668.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

