Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,218 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

