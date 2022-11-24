Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,268 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Preformed Line Products

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $434.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Articles

