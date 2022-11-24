Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 207 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

