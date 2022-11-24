Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 30,297 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unisys were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE UIS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.