Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 33,418 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 357,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $594.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.93.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.