Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,900 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORRF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

ORRF stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

