Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

