Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $239,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $20,520,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth about $17,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Parsons by 4,326,900.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.