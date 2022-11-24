Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $282,000 Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,205,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.