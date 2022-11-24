Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $154,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

