MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MasTec by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MTZ opened at $89.90 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

