MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$624,213.99 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$624,213.99 ($413,386.75).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$688,193.66 ($455,757.39).

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.

On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$637,994.52 ($422,512.93).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay acquired 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$696,522.00 ($461,272.85).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$195,500.00 ($129,470.20).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay acquired 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$354,928.80 ($235,052.19).

On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($444,681.95).

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay bought 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($435,523.84).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay bought 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($503,635.13).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay bought 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,807.50 ($340,932.12).

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

