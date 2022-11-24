MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Position Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,235 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Trading

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.20 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.



