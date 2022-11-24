Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

