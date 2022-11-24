Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.