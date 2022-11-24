Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

