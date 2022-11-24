Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,173 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 279,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

