Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $174,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

