Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $234,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.2 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

