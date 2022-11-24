Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

