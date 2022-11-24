Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 344.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 276,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

