Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,207 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

