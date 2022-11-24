Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 129 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $480.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $397.58 and a 12-month high of $699.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day moving average is $512.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

