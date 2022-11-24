Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 134,753 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

