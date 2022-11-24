Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,397 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $256.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $261.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

