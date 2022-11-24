Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 41,779 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 41.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 57,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 596,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 204,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.