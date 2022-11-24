Morgan Stanley Lowers Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €75.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

