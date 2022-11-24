MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($231.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €197.30 ($201.33) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is €169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.36. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

